A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old woman shortly after she left a nightclub.

The victim was attacked in Oxford after walking from the Plush club at about 02:10 BST on Friday morning.

The woman's assailant followed her along High Street before leading her to an unknown location and raping her, police said.

A 52-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on Saturday night and remains in police custody.

The victim was found in a distressed state by a member of the public in Woodstock Road at about 03:40, police said.

Det Insp Jessica Milner said: "I would like to hear from anyone who has ever been followed in Oxford by a man.

"The offender in this investigation was described by the victim as a black man, slim, about 5ft 3in tall, with black cornrows worn in a bun and stubble."

Previously police appealed for dashcam or CCTV footage from the High Street, Marston Road, South Parks Road and Canterbury Road areas.