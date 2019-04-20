Man dies in fall from bridge on A40 at Wheatley
- 20 April 2019
A man in his 70s has died in a fall from a bridge over the A40 in Oxfordshire.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, near junction 8 at Wheatley, and his family has been informed, Thames Valley Police said.
It is not yet know how the man came to fall late on Friday night and police are investigating how it happened.
One carriageway of the A40 was closed while the emergency services responded but has since reopened.