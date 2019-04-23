Image copyright Petra O'Brien Image caption Maja O'Brien (left), pictured with her daughter Petra, went missing last month

The body of a woman found in a stream is believed to be that of a missing flautist, police have said.

Maja O'Brien, 78, has not been seen since going to meet an acquaintance to get her flute cleaned on 28 March.

Police said a body was found by an Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue volunteer in Hinksey Stream off Kennington Road, Oxford, on Monday at about 13:00 BST.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Thames Valley Police said although the body had not been formally identified, it is believed to be Ms O'Brien.

Det Insp James Senior added: "Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts remain with them."

Ms O'Brien's disappearance was described as "totally out of character" and her daughter, Petra, 41, had said she was "incredibly happy with every aspect of her life".

The body was found after searches by police, alongside Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue, on the nearby Abingdon Road, river banks, and towpaths.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Police said Ms O'Brien's missing bicycle was similar to the one in this photo

Officers are still trying to trace a man who Ms O'Brien may have been on her way to meet.

A note found at her home suggested she was going to get her flute cleaned by the man, thought to be originally from Croatia or Eastern Europe.

A 45-year-old man in possession of a flute was arrested on 1 April, but was released after it was determined it was not Ms O'Brien's flute.

Ms O'Brien, who was a member of local orchestras, had been due to attend a concert on the day she disappeared.