Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Thumbs down for 'Midsomer' red plaques

Image copyright Press release Image caption Thame has featured as the fictional town of Causton in Midsomer Murders since 1997

A proposal to put plaques on buildings in Thame to promote its role in ITV's Midsomer Murders has been refused.

The town council wanted to fit six red plaques to listed buildings, but South Oxfordshire District Council rejected the bid.

The district council said it would "compromise the historic and architectural interest of the buildings".

Thame has featured as the fictional town of Causton since 1997.

2. Virtual driverless driving

A virtual Oxfordshire is being created to help make driverless cars safer.

The project is mapping streets between Oxford and Abingdon

The government-funded scheme will build a simulator where driverless cars will be put through their paces.

The project is mapping about 20 miles [32.2 km] of streets between Oxford and Abingdon in great detail.

It will then populate those roads with virtual pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

3. Henna tattoos 'for everyone'

Can non-Asian people get henna tattoos?

A woman of Asian heritage has begun a campaign to show henna is not just for Asian women.

Tanya Vyas began Henna Has No Borders after a non-Asian customer asked if it was OK for her to have a henna tattoo, because she was concerned it was cultural appropriation.

4. Protection for curlews

Image copyright RSPB Cymru Image caption The breeding population of curlews declined by 42% in the UK between 1995 and 2008

A nature reserve found to be a breeding site for an endangered species of bird has been designated as a protected Local Wildlife Site.

Waterstock, near Oxford, is home to a population of curlews but is also an important site for otters, other mammals and some endangered plants.

The flood meadows near the River Thame has been surveyed monthly for the past three years.

In recent weeks 12 curlews have been recorded in the reserve.

5. Body found in missing flautist search

Image copyright TVP Image caption Maja O'Brien has not been seen since she met friends on Wednesday

The body of a woman found in a stream is believed to be that of a missing flautist, police have said.

Maja O'Brien, 78, has not been seen since she left her house to go to a concert on 28 March.

Police said a body was found by an Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue volunteer in Hinksey Stream off Kennington Road, Oxford, on Monday at about 13:00 BST.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.