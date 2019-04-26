Image copyright Google Image caption The four teenage boys were on trial at Oxford Crown Court

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of attempting to murder a man who was stabbed in Oxford.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, attacked Barry Sheldon in Wood Farm Road on 22 November. He was also found guilty of attempted robbery.

Ethan Broster, 18, of Windmill Road, Oxford, was cleared of attempted murder, but convicted of wounding with intent and attempted robbery.

Two other boys, aged 16 and 17, were found not guilty of the same offences.

The unanimous verdicts followed a four-week trial at Oxford Crown Court. A date has not yet been set for sentencing.