Image caption David Evans carried out the assault on Bath Road in Abingdon

A man has been jailed for 14 years for a "vicious" attack which left his victim with brain damage.

David Evans, 50, of Turberville Close, Abingdon, carried out the assault on Bath Road in the town on 1 October.

A 58-year-old victim received multiple fractures to his skull and face and is still in hospital.

Evans was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent at Oxford Crown Court after a five-day trial in April, and was sentenced on Tuesday.

Det Sgt Rob Underhill of Thames Valley Police said: "This was a vicious attack that Evans carried out on the victim, who is still in hospital recovering from his injuries. I would like to wish him well in his recovery.

"The victim continues to be supported by his family and friends, who have all acted with great dignity throughout this ordeal.

"I hope that this sentence shows that violence of this nature will not be tolerated, and Thames Valley Police will always seek to bring perpetrators to justice."