The Liberal Democrats have won control of Vale of White Horse District Council from the Conservatives.

They overturned a 20-seat Tory majority to turn the Oxfordshire council orange for the first time since 2007.

The Lib Dems now have an overall majority of 24 seats, and could be on course to also win neighbouring South Oxfordshire District Council.

The Green Party also picked up two seats, one in South Oxfordshire and one in the Vale.

Oxford West and Abingdon Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran hailed what she called a "really good night" for the party.

She said: "I think what we've seen tonight is a clear indication that the Conservatives at a national and to a degree at a local level are being punished at the ballot box.

"Turnout wasn't as bad as we thought it might be even though there was quite a lot of apathy on the doorsteps.

"But overall I'm really proud of my team - this is a really good night for the Liberal Democrats."