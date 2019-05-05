Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption The woman was raped in an alleyway off Turl Street

Police are hunting for two men suspected of raping a woman in her 20s in Oxford.

The victim was assaulted in an alleyway off Turl Street between 03:20 and 03:40 BST on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information about the two offenders.

One of the men is thought to be in his late teens or early 20s, Thames Valley Police said. The other is aged late 20s or early 30s.

Both are said to be muscular with olive or tanned skin.

The force said three vehicles passed along the street at the time of the attack and asked for drivers to come forward if they have any dashcam footage.