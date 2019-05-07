Image caption A prison officer at HMP Bullingdon was attacked on Tuesday morning.

A prison officer has been stabbed in the head by an inmate.

The officer was attacked at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire on Tuesday morning and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed a prison officer had been hurt in a "serious assault".

A Prison Service spokesman said: "The incident has been referred to the police and we will push for the strongest possible punishment."

BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said the prison officer was recovering at home but may need more hospital treatment.