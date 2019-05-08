Former school governor guilty of abusing girl
A former school governor has been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage girl during the 1980s.
Mark Fysh, 60, from near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child.
He was found not guilty of four other counts at Oxford Crown Court.
The offences took place between November 1985 and November 1987. He served as a governor at Abingdon and Witney College several years later.
He is also a former secretary of the Oxfordshire branch of Unison, and has campaigned for more awareness of disability-related issues.
Giving evidence, Fysh, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, claimed it would not have been possible for him to have committed the crimes due to his disabilities.
He was released on bail and will be sentenced on 7 June at Reading Crown Court.