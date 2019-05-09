Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened off Turl Street, home to three University of Oxford colleges

Two men have been charged with attempting to rape a woman.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was attacked while walking in an alleyway off Turl Street in Oxford city centre between 03:20 and 03:40 BST on Saturday.

Victor Alvizu, 21, of Green Road, Oxford, and Nestor Macias, 36, of Downside Road, Headington, were charged earlier and remanded in custody.

They will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.