Image copyright TVP Image caption Malcolm Woodcock assaulted a teenage pupil at Shiplake College

A teacher who abused a student has been jailed for three and a half years.

Malcolm Woodcock was found guilty of eight counts of indecently assaulting a teenage boy in the 1970s, at Shiplake College in Henley-on-Thames.

Woodcock, 70, of Abbotsford, assaulted the victim in the grounds of the private boarding school and in other locations, Oxford Crown Court heard.

Thames Valley Police said the victim "bravely came forward to report the abuse he suffered 40 years ago".

Det Con Karen Zoldan said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank [the victim] for his courage and support of this investigation.

"He had to endure giving evidence through the trial in court, which caused extra distress."

Woodcock was sentenced on Wednesday.