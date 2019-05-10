Image copyright TVP Image caption Malcolm Woodcock assaulted a teenage pupil at Shiplake College in the 1970s

A boarding school said it "deeply regrets" the abuse of one of its pupils by a teacher.

Malcolm Woodcock, 70, was found guilty of indecently assaulting a teenage boy in the 1970s at Shiplake College in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

On Thursday he was sentenced to three and a half years in jail.

During the trial the jury heard how the victim was assaulted on the grounds of the private school, and at other locations.

Victim's 'courage'

Headmaster Gregg Davies said: "We deeply regret that a former member of staff should have abused his position and betrayed the trust placed in him in such a shocking way, and applaud his victim for having had the courage to speak out."

The head of the school, which charges fees of up to £11,630 per term, added: "These offences were carried out in the 1970s when standards of safeguarding were regrettably less stringent than they are in the present day.

"We take our safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously, and the modern measures we have in place are the most robust and effective in the school's history."

Image copyright N Chadwick/Geograph Image caption Shiplake College was established in 1959

Following the trial at Oxford Crown Court, police said the victim showed courage for having to "endure giving evidence through the trial in court, which caused extra distress".