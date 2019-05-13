Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The tables turned on the online trolls

A fan abused by trolls online has appeared as a mascot at Tottenham's last match of the season.

A video of Ella Markham dancing after Spurs lost to West Ham last month attracted abusive comments when it was posted on Twitter by her dad Neil.

But she also received hundreds of messages of support, and an invitation by striker Harry Kane to be a mascot.

Posing for a picture with Ella before Sunday's match, the England captain said she was "so positive and happy".

Mr Markham, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, replied: "Thank you so much for making this happen. Special day for our family. England captain, spurs legend and Ella's hero."

"We both had a great time. Everyone was so nice and very welcoming. It was a very special atmosphere like a massive family," he added.

The video of Ella dancing was posted by Mr Markham on 30 April with the caption "the result is never the most important thing".

After posting the video, Ella, who has Down's syndrome, was ridiculed online, and Mr Markham was also subjected to abuse for posting the video.

He said: "Ella was being called all sorts of names, [people were] laughing at her in terms of the way she was dancing and the way she looked."

But he said the response from people in support of Ella was "absolutely phenomenal".