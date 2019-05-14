Image copyright Peter James Millson Image caption Simon Armitage's appointment coincides with the culmination of his four-year term at the University of Oxford

Writer and poet Simon Armitage has been elected honorary fellow of Oxford's Trinity College, days after his appointment as the next Poet Laureate.

Armitage had held an honorary visiting fellowship throughout a four-year tenure as Oxford professor of poetry.

The West Yorkshire writer's valedictory lecture will be held on 15 May.

President of Trinity College Dame Hilary Boulding said the poet had "an extraordinary ability to reflect our lives and surroundings back to us".

"Simon is an inspirational artist whose poetry connects to the widest audience," she added.

Armitage, from Marsden, has published 28 collections of his poetry and his work has been studied on the national curriculum.

'The perfect foundation'

The 55-year-old professor will also hold the historic post of Poet Laureate for the next ten years, succeeding Dame Carol Ann Duffy.

Armitage said: "Trinity has been my base and provided the perfect foundation for my four years as Oxford professor of poetry.

"I am proud that the association will continue into the future."

He served as professor of poetry at the University of Oxford between 2015-2019 and is currently professor of poetry at the University of Leeds.

Last year, Armitage won the prestigious Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry and was awarded a CBE for services to poetry in 2010.