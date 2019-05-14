Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prince Harry received an Oxford Hospitals Charity teddy bear from former patient Daisy Wingrove

The Duke of Sussex was presented with a teddy bear for newborn Archie during a visit to a children's hospital.

Prince Harry met youngsters at Oxford Children's Hospital and was presented with the gift by former patient Daisy Wingrove, 13.

He chatted about Archie during the visit, confessing the baby had kept him up the previous night and he "can't imagine life without" him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son was born on 6 May.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Daisy and the duke embraced after their meeting

As the prince was presented with the teddy bear from Daisy, he let out a big sigh and the crowd of well-wishers made the same sound.

He then met children receiving treatment for leukaemia and brain tumours on Kamran's Ward.

He spoke to mother-of-two Amy Scullard, from Aylesbury, whose three-year-old son Emmett is in remission after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Ms Scullard said: "Harry asked me if my 10-week-old daughter Ida was over the stormy period as babies are supposed to be grumpy for the first 10 weeks - and she is.

"He said he's getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life.

"He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The prince spoke to three-year-old Emmett, who is in remission after being diagnosed with testicular cancer

Image caption He also met Jai, undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, and played with animal balloons

Christine George, 52, whose son James, 17, is having chemotherapy, said: "He [Harry] said he had all this organised, but had a sleepless night last night - not the ideal preparation for his first day at work."

The prince's visit to Oxford is his first full day of work in the UK following a trip to Amsterdam last week.

Image caption Harry met seven-year-old Ollie, who is being treated for leukaemia

Image caption Daisy Wingrove showed the duke around and asked about baby Archie

Sarah Vaccari, from Oxford Hospitals Charity, said: "We'd love to have him all day and show him absolutely everywhere across the children's hospital, we're so proud of it.

"But I think he'll meet enough people and patients and supporters to get a really good sense of why it's such a special hospital."

While in the city, Prince Harry visited OXSRAD Disability Sports and Leisure Centre, where he unveiled a plaque. It was opened by his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales in 1989.

He also reopened Barton Neighbourhood Centre following its £1m refurbishment.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry unveiled a plaque at OXSRAD Disability Sports and Leisure Centre...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ... and reopened the refurbished Barton Neighbourhood Centre where large crowds gathered

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, seventh in line to the throne, was born weighing 7lb 3oz on 6 May.

Meghan celebrated her first US Mother's Day as a parent by posting a picture of his feet.