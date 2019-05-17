Image copyright Petra O'Brien Image caption Maja O'Brien (left), pictured with her daughter Petra, went missing in March

The body of a woman found in a stream has been formally identified as missing flautist Maja O'Brien, police have said.

Ms O'Brien, 78, had not been seen since she left her house to go to a concert on 28 March. Her body was found on 22 April.

Her death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

Officers are continuing to search for Ms O'Brien's missing bicycle and flute.

A 45-year-old man in possession of a flute was arrested on 1 April, but was released after it was determined not to be Ms O'Brien's flute.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Ms O'Brien's flute has a distinctive mouthpiece made of dark wood

Her body was found by an Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue volunteer in Hinksey Stream, off Kennington Road in Oxford.

Her disappearance was described as "totally out of character" by her daughter, Petra, 41, who had said her mother was "incredibly happy with every aspect of her life".

She said Ms O'Brien's flute was worth about £2,000 and she had been due to attend a concert later on the day she went missing.

The flute has a distinctive mouthpiece made of dark wood, police said.