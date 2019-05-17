Five things from Oxfordshire
Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.
1. 'I got morning sickness instead of freshers' flu'
Most undergraduates spend their first year at university learning how to stand on their own feet away from home, making new friends, and a spending fair few hours in the bar.
But what happens if you get pregnant? Two women share their experience of being young mothers at Oxford.
2. Singing 'makes him feel more alive'
Sam Pittick brought the house down when he sang for his new choir for the first time.
The Oxford-based Soundabout is an inclusive choir for people of all abilities.
For Sam, who has Down's syndrome and hearing loss, singing has helped him overcome his stutter and given him a voice.
3. Journalist died during 'vision quest'
A journalist died of hypothermia after spending days outdoors on a meditation "vision quest", an inquest heard.
Florence Waters, 33, who wrote for the Daily Telegraph, was found in a ditch near Thame, Oxfordshire, last November.
Her family said she was "fearless and brave with the courage always to go her own way".
4. Prince Harry visits Oxford Children's Hospital
The Duke of Sussex was presented with a teddy bear for newborn Archie during a visit to a children's hospital.
Prince Harry met youngsters at Oxford Children's Hospital and was presented with the gift by former patient Daisy Wingrove, 13.
He then met patients and their families who are currently having treatment at the hospital.
5. Sue Ryder Hospice burgled twice in three days
Thieves have broken into the same hospice twice in three days to steal charity donations.
The Sue Ryder Hospice in Nettlebed, near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, was targeted in the early hours of Monday and Wednesday.
A man and woman wearing boiler suits were seen on CCTV climbing over a locked gate to enter the site on both occasions.