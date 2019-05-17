Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption A blossoming tree in Ripon College grounds in Cuddesdon

Image copyright Karen Buttery Image caption Two trees on the Oxford Castle Mound in the morning sunshine

Image copyright Hedley Thorne Image caption Taken at Farmoor Reservoir

Image copyright Tim Turan Image caption Rhododendrons in Bagley Woods

Image copyright Tony Campbell Image caption St Olwald Church in Widford near Swinbrook

