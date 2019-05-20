Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest was held at Oxford Coroner's Court

An inquest into the death of a woman who was stabbed by her daughter has found missed opportunities and failings by a health trust and police.

Kauthar Silvera, 30, stabbed her mother Vittoria Baker in Oxford in 2012 and remained with her body for three days.

Assistant coroner Sonia Hayes said no consideration was given to the risk of Silvera living in the community.

Silvera was sectioned in 2013 after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

She died a year later from a blood clot while being treated at a psychiatric hospital.

Ms Hayes said Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs both the Littlemore and Warneford mental health units which were attended by Silvera, had failed to review the risk she posed.

The coroner added there had been an "over reliance on police to manage Silvera in the community" and a "failure to provide a care coordinator".

"The police decision to override a decision to attend a welfare check was not the protocol that should have been followed," she said.

Escaped through window

Silvera was previously sectioned in July 2012 following a domestic incident involving her mother but escaped detention by climbing over a fence the next day.

Police went to her mother's house to return Silvera the day after she had "gone awol", but Sgt Paul Roberts did not know whether they had the power to force her to return to the centre, the inquest heard.

She was eventually brought back on 29 July after being handcuffed and restrained by police.

After being discharged, Silvera voluntarily went to the informal Allen ward at the Warneford Hospital in Headington, but left through a window on 11 August before killing her mother.

The coroner gave a narrative conclusion to the inquest which she said aimed to provide a proper understanding of Vittoria Baker's death.

Since 2012, the health trust and police had made changes, but the coroner still has concerns.

The trust and the police both said they would be assessing the findings before providing any further comment.