Doctor not guilty of Oxford patient sexual assault
- 23 May 2019
A doctor accused of sexually assaulting a patient at a hospital has been found not guilty.
Anandagopal Srinivasan, 27, of Sandfield Road, Oxford, was cleared by a jury at Oxford Crown Court.
It was alleged he had touched a woman inappropriately at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford in October 2016.
He was retried after no verdict was reached in an earlier trial, in which he was also cleared of a sexual assault at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.