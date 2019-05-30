Oxford

Man arrested after Bicester alleyway rape

  • 30 May 2019

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped while walking home after leaving an Oxfordshire pub.

The attack happened at about 02:50 BST on Saturday after she left premises in Sheep Street, Bicester, Thames Valley Police said.

The woman, who is in her late teens, walked with a man through Market Square. They then entered an alleyway near Chapel Street where he raped her.

A man from Bicester, 33, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of rape.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites