Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found on the towpath near a bridge on Concorde Avenue

The death of a woman whose body was found on a canal towpath is being treated as "unexplained" by police.

A member of the public found the victim, who was aged in her 30s, on the canal in Banbury town centre .

Her body was found near a bridge on Concorde Avenue, at about 05:30 BST on Saturday.

Det Insp Larry Johnson, of Thames Valley Police, said the force wanted to speak to anyone who might have been on the bridge.

"We are thoroughly investigating the circumstances of this woman's death to establish exactly what happened to her," he added.