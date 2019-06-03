Image copyright PA Image caption Researcher Lucy Seal (left) and creator Aidan Meller (right) will unveil Ai-Da's work at Oxford University

An exhibition of art created by a humanoid AI robot is set to open at the University of Oxford.

The robot, called Ai-Da after the mathematician Ada Lovelace, uses a robotic arm and a pencil to draw what it sees with a camera in its eye.

Ai-Da's solo exhibition of drawings, paintings, sculptures and video art, called Unsecured Futures, opens from 12 June.

Gallery owner Aidan Meller said Ai-Da was "pioneering a new AI art movement".

"As an AI robot, her artwork uses AI processes and algorithms," he said.

"The work engages us to think about AI and technological uses and abuses in the world today."

Image copyright PA Image caption Ai-Da has been designed by the same robotics company that created the robots for HBO's Westworld

Ai-Da was designed by Cornish robotics company Engineered Arts, while engineers in Leeds developed the robotic hand.

The robot calculates a virtual path based on what it sees in front of it, interpreting co-ordinates to create the piece of art.

"We are looking forward to the conversation Ai-Da sparks in audiences," said Lucy Seal, researcher and curator for the project.

The exhibition will run at the Barn Gallery at St John's College until 6 July.