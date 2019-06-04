Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ethan Broster was also sentenced to 10 years in prison

A teenager has been sentenced to 11 years in a young offenders institution for an attempted murder in Oxford.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed Barry Sheldon, 44, on 22 November.

He was also convicted of attempted robbery and making threats with a blade after a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

His co-defendant Ethan Broster, 18, of Windmill Road in Oxford, was jailed for ten years for attempted robbery and wounding with intent.

Mr Sheldon was attacked by a group of people at about 11:50 GMT while walking along Wood Farm Road in Headington.

He received stab wounds to his hands, arms and abdomen, which caused a laceration to his liver, an injury to his lung and a severed artery, police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The two teenagers were sentenced at Oxford Crown Court

A 40-year-old man had been threatened with a knife by the same group in Old Road earlier on the same day, but was unhurt. Nothing was stolen in either incident.

Two other boys from Oxford, aged 16 and 17, were found not guilty of attempted robbery and wounding with intent.

Det Sgt Kevin Parsons said if it had not been for a member of the public helping Mr Sheldon "it is highly likely that he would have died".

"These crimes were completely senseless and unprovoked," he added.