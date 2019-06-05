Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An artist's impression of the museum as seen from the east

A £150m classic car museum in west Oxfordshire has been given the go-ahead by councillors.

US businessman and vintage car collector Peter Mullin is behind the vision for a 63-hectare site on part of Enstone Airfield, near Chipping Norton.

His plan was approved by West Oxfordshire District Council, despite concerns about traffic and noise.

The project has also proposed 28 holiday lodges on the site and aims to create 338 jobs.

The proposals were approved by 12 votes to seven. About 180 letters were received against the plans while 220 were received supporting them.

Oxfordshire-based celebrities have also reportedly weighed in on the plans, with actor Sir Patrick Stewart against and TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson in favour.

Mr Mullin has said the project would transform "a scarred brownfield site".

He added that he hoped his car collection could be enjoyed by "all these future youngsters who will now grow up and love the automobile".

Image copyright Portus+Whitton Image caption A demonstration track would surround the museum on disused land

Mr Mullin is working with Nicholas Johnston, whose family owns the Great Tew Estate in west Oxfordshire, on the plans.

It would include a demonstration track circling the main building and a pavilion to be used by Bentley.

West Oxfordshire councillor Dave Jackson criticised the application's "ridiculous" traffic projections.

"We will need to monitor it very carefully," he added.

Mr Mullin is chairman of Mullin Barens Sanford Financial, based in Los Angeles, and established the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California, in 2010.

The submission to West Oxfordshire District Council said his family had travelled to Oxfordshire for several years and were taken by its beauty and history.