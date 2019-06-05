Oxford Co-op stabbing: Man denies attempted murder
A man has denied attempted murder over a knife attack outside an Oxford supermarket.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was seriously injured in the assault at the Co-op store in London Road, Headington, on 12 March.
Jordan Anderson, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty at Oxford Crown Court.
The 30-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear again at the same court on 19 August for trial.