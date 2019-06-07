Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Connor Sparrowhawk: Truck tribute for teen

Connor Sparrowhawk's name will be used for a bomb detection truck

A teenager who died at an NHS unit has had a bomb detection truck named in his honour, after Eddie Stobart refused to commemorate him.

Connor Sparrowhawk, 18, had epilepsy and drowned in a bath after suffering a seizure in Oxford in 2013.

An online campaign to get Eddie Stobart to name a truck after Connor, who was a fan of the haulage firm, was rejected in February.

Connor's mother Dr Sara Ryan said she had been moved to tears by the naming of the bomb truck.

2. Sri Lanka Easter bombings: 'I lost my brother and sister'

David Linsey has set up the Daniel and Amelie Linsey Foundation in memory of his siblings

David Linsey's brother and sister were killed in the Easter Sunday attack in Sri Lanka.

Now the 21-year-old, from Oxford, wants to get a "sense of healing" by raising money for the hundreds of families affected by the disaster.

He has set up the Daniel and Amelie Linsey Foundation in memory of his siblings, and wants to raise £500,000 for victims of the blast.

3. Bring your own containers, says Waitrose

A pilot by supermarket chain Waitrose aims to get shoppers using less plastic packaging.

The Waitrose store in Botley is starting a trial aimed at reducing packaging by removing plastic from flowers and plants and offering more loose fruit and vegetables.

Customers will be able to use their own containers to buy and refill produce such as pasta, rice and cereals.

The supermarket chain, part of John Lewis & Partners, also says it will be the first to offer "pick and mix" frozen fruit.

When we asked shoppers for their verdict they were overwhelmingly positive.

4. US businessman's Chipping Norton classic car museum approved

An artist's impression of the museum as seen from the east

A £150m classic car museum in west Oxfordshire has been given the go-ahead by councillors.

US businessman and vintage car collector Peter Mullin is behind the vision for a 63-hectare site on part of Enstone Airfield, near Chipping Norton.

His plan was approved by West Oxfordshire District Council, despite concerns about traffic and noise.

The project has also proposed 28 holiday lodges on the site and aims to create 338 jobs.

5. 'Jihadi Jack' Letts: Mother sent son money 'to get out of danger'

Jack Letts was dubbed "Jihadi Jack" after he travelled to Syria in 2014

The trial of the parents of Muslim convert dubbed "Jihadi Jack" continued at the Old Bailey this week.

Sally Lane, 56, and her husband are accused of sending or trying to send their son money, despite having reason to believe he had joined Islamic State.

But Mrs Lane told the court she was "horrified" when Jack called to say he was in Syria, and that she only tried to send him money because she feared he was in great danger.

Mrs Lane and John Letts, 58, deny three charges of funding terrorism.