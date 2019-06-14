Image copyright TVP Image caption Adam Stanmore was last seen on 18 May

The body of a man missing from Oxford has been found.

Adam Stanmore, 37, had last been seen on 18 May but on Thursday evening police discovered his body in woodland off Grenoble Road.

Thames Valley Police said the body was found as part of the "wider investigations into the whereabouts of Mr Stanmore".

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the body is believed to be that of Mr Stanmore.

His death is unexplained, but is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Stanmore's disappearance was first reported to police on 22 May.