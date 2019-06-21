Image copyright PA Image caption John Letts and Sally Lane were found guilty of sending their son £223 while he was in Syria, despite concerns he had joined Islamic State.

The parents of a Muslim convert dubbed "Jihadi Jack" have been found guilty of funding terrorism.

John Letts, 58, and Sally Lane, 57, from Oxford, sent their son £223 in September 2015 while he was in Syria despite concerns he had joined Islamic State.

A jury at the Old Bailey found the couple not guilty of sending him £1,000 in December 2015.

A verdict on sending £500 in January 2016 could not be reached.

Muslim convert Jack Letts left his home in Oxford at 18 for Jordan and Kuwait for study and tourism.

In March 2015, police warned the couple they risked prosecution if they sent their son money.

Then in September, Lane transferred money to an account in Lebanon after Jack Letts insisted it had "nothing to do with jihad".

She told him: "I would go to prison for you if I thought it gave you a better chance of actually reaching your 25th birthday."

Jack's parents "turned a blind eye to the obvious" and sent their son money, prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said.

"Saying they wanted to help Jack is not a defence.

"They had every reason to expect the worst; they just in fact did not want to hear the truth."

She added Letts and Lane were repeatedly told by "numerous police officers" not to send any money.

Image caption Jack Letts was dubbed "Jihadi Jack" after he travelled to Syria in 2014

Jurors heard that in July 2015 Jack spoke about wanting to decapitate a former school friend on social media.

Linus Doubtfire posted a picture on Facebook as he completed his Commando Artillery Course in the British Army.

Jack then posted: "I would love to perform a martyrdom operation in this scene."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jurors saw messages sent from Jack Letts's Facebook account, which raised concerns he had joined Islamic State

During the trial the court heard the parents consulted an academic expert, who said it was "highly improbable" Jack had not engaged in military activity.

Jurors also heard Lane sent a message to hear son which said it was "naive of us to believe" Jack was not a fighter in Syria.