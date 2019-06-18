Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Kenneth and Gillian Jarvis' family said their deaths "have left a massive hole"

The family of a couple who died in a crash in Oxfordshire have paid tribute to their "loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents".

Two cars collided at the roundabout junction with the A41 and Vendee Drive, outside Bicester, at about 20:15 BST on Wednesday.

Kenneth, 77, and Gillian Jarvis, 80, died at the scene. Their family said they were "absolutely devastated".

Two people who were in another vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Mr and Mrs Jarvis' family said: "We are absolutely devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of mum and dad/granny and grampy.

"They were both loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents and they will both be greatly missed by us all.

"They have left a massive hole in our lives. We will treasure all the memories we shared together".