A woman found dead at her home in Oxford died of knife wounds to the neck, police have confirmed.

Safie Xheta, 35, was discovered by officers in Lytton Road, Cowley, on Monday morning.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains. Thames Valley Police said officers would stay at the scene for "a few days to come".

The force said Ms Xheta's family had been informed.

No arrests have been made.