Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. US billionaire gives Oxford University £150m

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Multi-billionaire Stephen Schwarzman is a confidant of President Trump

The largest single donation to a UK university has been given to Oxford for a new institute that will study the ethics of artificial intelligence.

Stephen Schwarzman, a US private equity billionaire who has advised Republican presidents including Donald Trump, has given the university £150m.

The donation will fund a new faculty for the humanities.

2. Social care costs 'rising due to parent failings'

Image copyright Robin Sones Image caption Oxfordshire County Council's social care budget has increased from £46m to £86m since 2011

A "lack of parental responsibility" is contributing to rising costs in children's social care in Oxfordshire, a county councillor has claimed.

Conservative Lawrie Stratford told a meeting that Oxfordshire County Council was increasingly helping out parents who were "not doing their job".

Labour group leader Liz Brighouse called the comments a "travesty".

3. New faces join Sheldonian Theatre 'Emperor Heads'

Image copyright Oxford University Image caption The sculptures can be seen along Broad Street in Oxford

Two new faces have been added to a row of sculptures outside Oxford's Sheldonian Theatre.

The carved figures, known as the Emperor Heads, were first commissioned by Sir Christopher Wren in the 1660s but have since been replaced twice.

The two new heads, representing women from different ethnic backgrounds, will be temporarily mounted on plinths outside the History of Science Museum.

4. Tribute to couple killed in Bicester roundabout crash

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Kenneth and Gillian Jarvis' family said their deaths "have left a massive hole"

The family of a couple who died in a crash in Oxfordshire have paid tribute to their "loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents".

Two cars collided at the roundabout junction with the A41 and Vendee Drive, outside Bicester, at about 20:15 BST on Wednesday.

Kenneth, 77, and Gillian Jarvis, 80, died at the scene. Their family said they were "absolutely devastated".

5. Oxford school hired murderer as teaching assistant

Image copyright Geograph Image caption Iria Suarez-Gonzalez worked at West Oxford Community Primary School in 2016

A primary school unknowingly hired a murderer as a teaching assistant.

Iria Suarez-Gonzalez, who worked at West Oxford Community Primary School from September 2016 until July 2017, killed a school friend in Spain nearly 20 years ago.

She and another teenage girl stabbed their 16-year-old victim 32 times.