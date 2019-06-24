Duncan Shearman jailed for Oxford armed stand-off
A man has been jailed for a 14-hour stand-off in which he shot at police, stripped naked and hurled a vacuum and a coat stand from a balcony.
Duncan Shearman fired shots - later found to be blanks - from his Oxford home on 7 May last year.
Police fired a live round at the 26-year-old before knocking him over with a plastic bullet.
He admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and was sentenced to six years.
At Oxford Crown Court, he also pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon and damaging property.
He was sentenced to a further four years on license after his jail term.
Police said he was found to have six blank-firing weapons and had "terrified" people near his Paradise Square property.
A number of surrounding streets were closed and nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.
Judge Maria Lamb said Shearman had "a fascination and obsession with weapons, a low tolerance to frustration and an incapacity to express guilt".
She also imposed an indefinite restraining order banning the "dangerous" defendant from going to Paradise Square.