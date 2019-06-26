Image copyright jimfeng Image caption The charges relate to illegal fox hunting on New Year's Day, police said

Two men have been charged over alleged illegal fox hunting on New Year's Day.

Ian James Kirby Parkinson, 64, and Mark Anthony Vincent, 53, were each charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Thames Valley Police said it related to an incident near Moreton Field Farm, in Moreton, Thame, on 1 January.

Mr Parkinson, of Lower Road, Haddenham, and Mr Vincent, of Kimblewick, Aylesbury, are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 23 July.