Oxford stabbing: Woman charged with attempted murder

  • 27 June 2019
A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed in the head in Oxford.

Stacey Bilverstone, of no fixed address, was arrested after the attack in Kendall Crescent in Cutteslowe on Tuesday night.

A man in his 50s was stabbed in the head and neck and is in a stable condition in hospital, police said.

Ms Bilverstone, 41, is in custody and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court later.

