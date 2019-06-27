Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing happened in Kendall Crescent

A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed in the head in Oxford.

Stacey Bilverstone, of no fixed address, was arrested after the attack in Kendall Crescent in Cutteslowe on Tuesday night.

A man in his 50s was stabbed in the head and neck and is in a stable condition in hospital, police said.

Ms Bilverstone, 41, is in custody and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court later.