Oxford stabbing: Woman charged with attempted murder
- 27 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed in the head in Oxford.
Stacey Bilverstone, of no fixed address, was arrested after the attack in Kendall Crescent in Cutteslowe on Tuesday night.
A man in his 50s was stabbed in the head and neck and is in a stable condition in hospital, police said.
Ms Bilverstone, 41, is in custody and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court later.