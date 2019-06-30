Image copyright Google Image caption The rider of the three-wheel motorcycle hit the central reservation of the A34 at East Ilsley before being ejected on to the northbound carriageway

A biker died when he hit the central reservation of a dual carriageway, was thrown on to the opposite side of the road and then hit by two cars.

The A34 was shut for hours at East Ilsley, Berkshire, after the biker, riding a three-wheel motorcycle, hit the barrier while going southbound.

Police said the 46-year-old man from Coventry was riding a black Piaggio MP3 Sport Touring motorcycle when "for reasons unknown" he lost control.

He died at the scene.

The A34 was closed at 14:48 BST and fully reopened at 20:05 BST.

Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.