A decorated Royal Air Force serviceman died when his motorbike collided with a car in Oxfordshire.

RAF squadron leader Gaz Stevens, 39, was travelling on a black Honda CBR Series motorbike when it collided with a black Chrysler Voyager on the A361 near Heythrop at midday on Saturday.

No arrests have been made following the fatal crash, police said.

Mr Stevens had been recently awarded the Chief of Air Staffs' Commendation in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2019.

He had served at RAF Brize Norton on Voyager Force and completed two operational tours.

He was recognised with a commendation for his work at his previous station, RAF Cosford, where he set up flagship youth engagement programme, the Jon Egging Trust Blue Skies programme, raising £32,000 for charity.

Mr Stevens, from Telford, Shropshire, was also a former pupil of Harvey Grammar School for Boys in Kent.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "We would like to thank all those who stopped at the scene to give help to the rider who, very sadly, passed away at the scene."

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.