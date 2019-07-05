Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. 'Cricket saved me after my family was murdered'

Image copyright Roger Mitty Image caption Morteza Ali developed a strong bond with the man he sees as a father

Morteza Ali fled Afghanistan aged 14 after the Taliban killed his family.

He eventually made his way to England, where he met the man who would become his second father.

Chairman Roger Mitty introduced the teenager to Cumnor Cricket Club, and Ali soon joined the team.

"There is nowhere else in the world where there is a ground like that," Ali said. "It is in my heart."

2. Henley Royal Regatta 2019: Boats, blazers, beer and bubbles

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Blazers with a multitude of colours and a veritable smorgasbord of stripes were on show

The Henley Royal Regatta got under way this week, and as ever it has been a hive of activity, with crowds enjoying the sun, colourful blazers being worn with pride and champagne being quaffed.

The event - which first started in 1839 - attracts participants including Olympians, university and school teams, and novices.

This year there are 660 entries, which is 100 more than the record set in 2018.

3. The school teaching pupils in hospital

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Oxfordshire Hospital School ensures pupils are catered for at the hospital

A school with a difference is helping children undergoing hospital treatment keep up with their studies.

The Oxfordshire Hospital School ensures pupils with individual needs are catered for by teachers and carers at the hospital, including those who are bedridden and need bedside assistance.

Patients undergoing cancer treatment can also use remote-controlled robots based in classrooms, so they never miss a lesson and can continue to interact with their friends via camera.

4. Fatal A424 crash driver 'drank and used cocaine'

Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest was held at Oxford Coroner's Court

A driver had used cocaine and drank a significant amount of alcohol before causing a crash that killed him and another man, an inquest has heard.

Richard Lock, 39, drove into the opposing lane on the A424 near Burford on 9 December.

The window and door fitter had been at a wedding, where family members pleaded with him not to get into his car.

Taxi driver Khayelihle Gwala died 10 days later in the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

5. Oxford sinkhole forces closure of Worcester Street

Image copyright @cllrbartington Image caption Worcester Street was closed both ways between George Street and Walton Street

OK, so it wasn't the biggest looking sinkhole, but it still closed a main road in the centre of Oxford while repairs were carried out.

The hole appeared on the A4144 Worcester Street near Oxford University Student Union on Monday night.

Although the opening appeared small, Oxford City Council said there was a large one metre deep cavity beneath.

The road was closed both ways between George Street and Walton Street and reopened on Tuesday afternoon.