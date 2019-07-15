Unfixable ring road bridge to be replaced

Image caption Unusual design features of the bridge mean it is not cost effective to maintain, inspections found

Plans have been unveiled to replace a bridge after inspections revealed repairs were no longer viable.

Oxford's A423 Kennington Bridge replacement will cost about £40m.

Planned maintenance work inspections revealed there was no way to replace the worn support bearings due to "some unusual design features", an Oxford County Council spokesman said.

The bridge and road will remain open for at least two years before work begins.

The replacement will be partially funded by the county council, which will approach organisations such as the Environment Agency and Network Rail to fund the remaining amount.

'Long-term viability'

The bridge was built in 1965 and is on the route of the proposed Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme.

County councillor Yvonne Constance said replacing the bridge would "secure the long-term viability of the strategic road network and delivery of a robust flood alleviation scheme".

"We fully recognise the impact that the construction will have on the Oxfordshire transport network and local residents. We will work with all affected stakeholders so they can plan ahead and help us minimise the impact."

Culverts will be installed under the A423 close to the bridge to allow water to pass through during normal times and in times of flood to give additional capacity to the area.