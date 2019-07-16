Oxford

Cows hit by train at Uffington after fence damaged

  • 16 July 2019

Two cows were fatally struck by a train after a fence near railway tracks in Oxfordshire was damaged, police said.

The GWR train hit the cows at Uffington at 07:56 BST.

Network Rail said British Transport Police (BTP) attended the scene to investigate a "deliberate act of vandalism".

Trains between Didcot and Swindon were delayed for an hour while the rest of the herd was moved away.

The BTP spokeswoman said: "Sadly, two cows were killed in the incident.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly how the cattle came to be on the tracks, but at this early stage, it is believed a nearby fence had been damaged."

BTP appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

