Image caption The winning ticket was bought in West Oxfordshire district

The owner of a winning lottery ticket in Oxfordshire has 11 days left to claim their £1m prize.

The ticket holder has until 29 July to come forward or the money will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Players are being urged to check if their numbers match those from the Euromillions draw on 29 January.

The ticket - with the Millionaire Maker code XHRG 26506 - was bought in the West Oxfordshire district.

Andy Carter, from the National Lottery, said: "Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute."

Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket can email help@national-lottery.co.uk or call 0333 234 5050.