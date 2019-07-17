Image copyright Google Image caption The 27-year-old was walking in West Bar Street

A woman was raped in a Banbury flat by a man who had asked her for help.

The 27-year-old victim was approached as she walked in West Bar Street, near the Horse and Jockey pub, between 07:00 and 07:15 BST.

After her attacker asked for help, she walked with him to the nearby flat, where he restrained and raped her.

He then left the flat and walked towards People's Park, Thames Valley Police said. A 23-year-old man was later arrested and is in custody.

"After the rape occurred, the victim tried to attract the attention of passers-by," Det Insp Tracey Benham said.

"If you think you may have seen this happening, you might have vital information and I would urge you to make contact with us."