A34 safety improvements planned for problem route
A dual carriageway which was the scene of several high-profile fatal crashes will see a number of improvements, Highways England has said.
There have been 15 deaths since 2016 on the A34, which runs between Oxfordshire to Hampshire.
Highways England will be closing risky lay-bys, improving the signage and providing more lighting.
The A34 Action Group said it was pleased to see some improvements, but said the plans were not sufficient.
'Good news'
Highway's England route manager John Henderson said: "This series of upgrades will provide real improvements for people in Oxfordshire and the tens of thousands of drivers who depend on the road every day."
Newbury MP Richard Benyon said it was "hard-worked for and really good news".
Fatal crashes on the A34:
- 30 June: A biker hits the central reservation in East Ilsley and is thrown to the opposite side of the road
- 12 January: A pedestrian was "struck by multiple vehicles" near Chieveley, Berkshire
- 16 December 2018: Pedestrian Jack Morley was "thumbing a lift" before being hit by a car on the A34 in Oxford
- 25 August 2018: A motorcyclist dies following a collision with a car at the Milton Interchange junction
- 3 July 2018: A 43-year-old driver from Reading dies after a collision with a lorry in Bullington, Hampshire
- 1 March 2018: Paul Cummings died when his vehicle collided with a lorry in sub-zero conditions in Newbury
- 26 February 2018: Minibus driver Lee Burdon caused fatal crash in Sutton Scotney, Hampshire, due to drug-driving
- 12 October 2017: Passenger Ian Messenger was killed in two-vehicle crash in Abingdon, Oxfordshire
- 25 August 2016: A three-year-old girl died and a mother had a miscarriage following a pile-up involving a lorry at Hinksey Hill
- 10 August 2016: A mother and three children died when HGV driver Tomasz Kroker smashed into their car in stationary traffic
- 22 March 2016: Lorry driver Dariusz Tokarczyk piles into a car at Chieveley while selecting music on his phone, killing 21-year-old Jodie Moss
- 11 June 2016: Lewis Stratford crashes through the central reservation at the Compton junction, killing driver Gavin Roberts
The A34 Action Group said on its Facebook page: "People are disappointed to see that while Highways England have responded to public concerns for safety, the proposed plans are not sufficient to match the risks known by local residents."
The group said all slip roads that "are below standard" should be upgraded at the same time.