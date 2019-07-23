Oxford

Two men deny illegal fox hunting in Thame

  • 23 July 2019
Fox hunting stock pic Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption The charges relate to illegal fox hunting on 1 January, police said

Two men have denied illegal fox hunting on News Year's Day.

Ian James Kirby Parkinson, 64, and Mark Anthony Vincent, 53, were each charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, at Oxford Magistrates' Court.

Thames Valley Police said it related to an incident near Moreton Field Farm, in Moreton, near Thame, on 1 January.

Mr Parkinson, of Lower Road, Haddenham, and Mr Vincent, of Kimblewick, near Aylesbury, face a trial on 30 October.

They were both given bail.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites