Oxford family will 'cherish memories' of Graham Collier
- 25 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A family has paid tribute to a 57-year-old man who died after being found with head injuries.
Graham Collier was found injured in Cowley Road, Oxford, on 18 July and died in hospital on Saturday.
His family said in a statement the father "lived his life the way he chose" and added they would "cherish the memories".
Rodney Brain, 41, of Laurel Close in Carterton, Oxfordshire, has been charged with murder.