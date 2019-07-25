Image copyright TVP Image caption Graham Collier died on Saturday in hospital after he was found with a head injury

A family has paid tribute to a 57-year-old man who died after being found with head injuries.

Graham Collier was found injured in Cowley Road, Oxford, on 18 July and died in hospital on Saturday.

His family said in a statement the father "lived his life the way he chose" and added they would "cherish the memories".

Rodney Brain, 41, of Laurel Close in Carterton, Oxfordshire, has been charged with murder.