The fire at Hook Norton School, which is closed for the summer holidays, broke out on Friday evening

A "devastating" fire that destroyed a primary school's new climbing frame is being treated as arson, police said.

Friends of Hook Norton School, in Oxfordshire, has set up a crowdfunding page to raise £20,000 to replace the pirate ship-shaped equipment following the blaze on Friday.

The group said it had so far raised almost £2,500 and had been "deeply touched" by messages of support.

Firefighters said the blaze was "well alight" when crews arrived.

In a statement, Friends of Hook Norton School said: "The pupils, parents and staff of Hook Norton CEP School were devastated to witness the thoughtless act of vandalism that occurred at our school resulting in the destruction of our new and much-loved pirate ship and other play equipment."