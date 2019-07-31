Man charged with attempted rape after alleyway attack
- 31 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman was attacked in an alleyway in Witney, Oxfordshire.
Joseph Parkin, 25, of High Street, Finstock, was also charged with two counts of sexual assault.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was attacked in an alleyway in The Crofts, in the early hours of 17 January.
Mr Parkin was arrested two days after the attack and will appear at Oxfordshire Magistrates' Court on 13 August.