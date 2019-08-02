Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Michael Joyce will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday

A man has been found guilty of forcing two men into modern slavery in Oxford.

Michael Joyce, 60, of Redbridge Hollow, was convicted of five offences between April 2016 and January 2018.

They include two counts of making his victims carry out unpaid work, and two counts of transporting them for the purpose of exploitation. He was also found guilty of money lending when not an authorised person.

Victim Paul West told Oxford Crown Court he was "petrified" of Joyce.

Prosecutor Kim Preston said Mr West, who worked at a site at Redbridge Hollow, used his benefits to pay Joyce more than £16,000.

Mr West said he also became a methadone and heroin addict after meeting Joyce. He told the court: "To this day I'm petrified of him."

Joyce is in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday.