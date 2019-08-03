A man has died in hospital after being seriously injured when his electric skateboard crashed in Oxfordshire.

Bradley Visser, 38, from Stoke Row, near Henley-on-Thames, suffered a serious head injury when he crashed in the village on 17 July.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance, but police said he died on Saturday 27 July.

The crash happened in the main road at about 19:30 BST. It is not thought any other vehicles were involved.

Thames Valley Police said it was carrying out investigations on behalf of the coroner, and Mr Visser's next-of-kin were being supported by specially trained officers.